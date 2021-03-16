Today is the day Kia fans in the States have been waiting for. The mildly refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger is now official, and all the rumors we heard about the car are true. Considering it previously debuted in other markets some time ago it's not exactly a surprise, but still, sometimes things get lost in translation. That's not the case here, especially under the hood where more power greets all Stinger shoppers, regardless of trim level.

That's where we'll start this 2022 overview. Gone is the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that previously powered lower-spec Stingers. The base engine is now a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder delivering 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters) of torque for the GT-Line. That's a healthy 45-hp (34 kW) increase over the old model, and as such, Kia says it will reach 60 mph in an estimated 5.2 seconds.

Gallery: 2022 Kia Stinger

70 Photos

That's not the only power bump, however. The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 in GT models increases ever-so-slightly to 368 hp (274 kW). Regardless of the trim level, all 2022 Stingers shift gears using an eight-speed automatic with paddle-shift capability. Rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive is also available across the range, but an added bonus for GT buyers is a new electronic variable exhaust system for increased aural pleasure.

Visually speaking, the exhaust also gets fresh tips to differentiate new models from old ones. New LED lighting is also distinctive, especially at the rear with a full-width strip illuminating from lens to lens. On GT1 and GT2 models, the rear turn signals are LED as well. At the front, updated LED headlights have a new daytime running lamp signature. Updated wheels in either 18-inch or 19-inch variety are available as well.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Kia Stinger shop now

Moving inside, the noticeable upgrade is a standard-issue 10.25-inch touchscreen. A larger 4.2-inch TFT center cluster is also part of the package, with a 7-inch cluster available. It combines with an expanded set of standard-issue driver assist systems that run the gamut from forward-collision warning and braking assist to blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keep assist. More visual punch for the greenhouse comes from black gloss and chrome trim, updated seats with Nappa leather, and cool new LED mood lighting.

The Stinger's 2022 US debut also comes with a new special edition model called the Scorpion. Debuting later this spring, it will be an appearance-only package adding a rear spoiler, blacked-out exterior trim, special black wheels, and carbon fiber pattern trim for the interior. It will be offered in three exterior shades, specifically Snow White, Aurora Black, and Ceramic Silver.

Kia isn't ready just yet to talk pricing for the 2022 Stinger. We've heard that the entry-level GT-Line could increase by $3,000, reflecting its considerable bump in power. However, we've also heard that range-topping GT2 models could get a hefty discount. This information is unconfirmed, but we expect Kia to reveal pricing information relatively soon as 2022 models are said to arrive this spring.