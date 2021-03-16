Here is our very first chance to see the next-gen Subaru WRX. Unfortunately, it looks a whole lot like the current one. In fact, we'd forgive you for thinking this is just an extensive refresh.

In front, the WRX has a more low-slung nose than the current one due to a downward sloping hood. There's a hexagonal grille with a crossbar going through the upper section. The mesh has large, oval-shaped openings. There's a narrow opening in the lower fascia. Tiny foglights are visible in the lower corners.

The headlights are narrow and have a jagged shape along the inner edge. Subaru's camouflage only makes one of the LEDs in the lamps visible.

Along the sides, the new WRX has large windows that appear to offer a great view outward. There are vents at the rear portion of the front wheel wells. The rear fenders have a subtle flare.

Subaru's engineers appear to be hiding a spoiler on the rear deck because there's a raised section there. The taillights have a more angular shape than the current WRX. The rear bumper has a vertical vent on each side. It's not clear whether this is functional or just a styling exercise. Dual exhausts come out of each side.

The new WRX reportedly uses a version of the FA24 2.4-liter turbo flat-four engine. Subie already offers this engine in the Ascent, Legacy, and Outback where it makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) of torque. For the sporty model, there might be some additional tuning to increase the output. There's a rumor that the next-gen STI might get a 400-hp (298-kW) of the mill.

A report from 2019 suggested the new WRX was going to debut in late 2020. However, that was before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the auto industry. Now, an unveiling in 2021 seems more likely.