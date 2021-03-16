Kia previewed its first dedicated battery-electric vehicle last week, giving us our first glimpse at the low-slung crossover called the EV6. However, the Korean company skimped on the details. We’ll have to wait two more weeks for the full reveal, which Kia has announced is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30.

At the reveal, Kia will provide a fuller rundown of the crossover’s performance specs and its available features. We know the EV6 will ride on Hyundai/Kia’s E-GMP architecture, the scalable platform that’s capable of underpinning a range of vehicles from subcompact cars to mid-size SUVs. The platform also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5 that the automaker introduced last month. The platform is capable of providing up to 310 miles (498 kilometers) of range; however, that’s the maximum amount of range available, and the EV6 could offer less than that.

Gallery: Kia EV6

6 Photos

The EV6’s design introduction last week showed off a uniquely styled crossover that sits low to the ground. The new Kia introduced a new design language to the brand, retiring the tiger-nose design first introduced in 2007. The vehicle sports a new, simple face with sweeping headlight units that blend into the front wheel arches sitting above a simple lower grille. The raked windshield and swooping C-pillar give it a low-riding stance that’s amplified by the long wheelbase that pushes the wheels to the corners.

The most interesting aspect of the EV6’s design is the rear, where it sports a thin, rear-spanning taillight element. The design begins at the front wheel well with the stylized rocker panel, which kicks upward just ahead of the rear wheels forming a design line that connects with the taillight. Inside, the EV6 packs the required dual-screen layout – one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system – a sleek center console, few buttons, and a simplistic interior design. Check back in a few weeks for more.