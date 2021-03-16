There’s no denying that Techart is one of the aftermarket expert companies when it comes to Porsche products. We’ve seen plenty of awesome projects from the German company but only a very few of them were based on electrified vehicles. One of their most distinctive works from the recent years was based on the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and now, finally, Techart has done its magic on a fully electric Porsche.

Of course, the specialists took the Taycan and made several modifications - inside and out - in an attempt to make the EV sedan look a bit sportier and even more appealing. For the development of this project, Techart used “new technologies and traditional workmanship,” combined with “virtual reality design and real-life testing.” Simply put, all the exterior tweaks were first made in the digital world and then applied on a clay model.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan by Techart

17 Photos

On the outside, the changes look relatively subtle. There’s a stylish body kit with a modified front bumper, new side skirts, and a slightly more aggressive rear diffuser. All components were tested in a wind tunnel and on track. There’s also a set of new forged wheels that can be further refined according to the customer’s preferences.

Inside the cabin, there’s a mix between fine black leather and Alcantara with contrasting yellow-green stitching. We are most impressed by the perforated leather on the seats which features a cool honeycomb structure. You can find the same treatment literally all around the cabin - on the seats, door panels, dashboard, and even trunk mats.

We are less excited about the custom steering wheel though. It may look like a natural addition to the overall atmosphere in the cabin but it’s not exactly our cup of tea. Thankfully, Techart says there are numerous color options and material combos available, which means you can easily create a design that fits your personal vision.