Buying and driving a supercar is a dream that many auto enthusiasts around the world have. But buying a supercar is something very different from actually owning and maintaining it. Depending on the particular model, the annual costs can be as high as several tens of thousands of dollars. With that in mind, we have a very simple question - what do you do for a living when you are a supercar owner?

One of the most influential modern-day vloggers, Daniel Mac with an audience of 7.3 million followers on TikTok, has asked hundreds of people the very same question. All of them own at least one supercar and Mac wanted an answer to the same simple question - what do they do for a living?

There’s no denying that watching all 100+ videos on his YouTube channel would be fun, but another YouTuber decided to summarize his content into a single 10-minute video. Shane Hummus watched all 118 videos made so far in order to find answers to three additional questions - what percent of supercar owners went to college, what industry they work in, and - obviously - what do they do for a living.

It may sound like a funny little project for the weekend, but the data Hummus had to go through is huge. We don’t want to spoil the entire video, but we’ll tell you there are a lot of good findings in there. For example, the research discovers that almost 30 percent of the supercar owners work in the tech industry and we are not really surprised.

Do you really need to go to college? If you want to own a supercar before the age of 40, your chances will be significantly higher to succeed if you went to college and got a proper education. For more insights - check out the video at the top of this page.