Just days after seeing the Ford Maverick testing, there's a fresh batch of spy shots that reveals some new things about the little truck. For example, an F-150 appears behind the pickup in a few of the photographs to provide a great size comparison between the two models.

The notable difference between this Maverick and the one in the earlier picture is the front end. This one has mesh with tiny rectangles and vertical uprights. The other one had larger openings, and they had a subtly hexagonal shape, rather than having such distinct edges.

Gallery: Ford Maverick Spy Photos

21 Photos

Sadly, there isn't a photo that puts the Maverick directly beside the F-150. Still, the proportions clearly show that the unibody truck is quite a bit smaller than its body-on-frame sibling. The Maverick appears to sit lower, too.

Our spies theorize that this is an all-wheel-drive version of the Maverick because of the independent rear suspension. They believe the front-drive variant would use a cheaper, twist-beam setup.

The current info suggests the Maverick might share the powertrains with the Escape since they're also on the same platform. If this is the case, the entry-level mill would be a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) of torque. The more powerful option would be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 250 hp (186 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque. There might be a hybrid, too.

The Maverick will be Ford's first unibody pickup on sale in the United States in decades and will sit at the bottom of the brand's truck range below the Ranger, F-150, and Super Duty. The automaker will build in in Mexico at the same plant as the Bronco Sport, which will also be on the same platform. Look for it to go on sale in late 2021 as a 2022 model year vehicle.