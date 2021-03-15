A new Ford Authority report indicates that the new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup will offer a hybrid powertrain. The publication caught wind of the rumor that the small pickup would have some electric assist last year, though now it has confirmed that fact through “sources familiar with Ford’s product plans.” However, specific details about the powertrain remain elusive.

The Maverick will slot below the Ranger in Ford’s expanding line of pickups. The bite-sized offering rides on the same platform as the Ford Bronco Sport and the Ford Escape, the latter of which also offers a hybrid powertrain. The Escape Hybrid sports a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors. The combined output is 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts), with power routing to all four wheels. There’s also a plug-in hybrid Escape coming, too, though it’s doubtful that’ll be the Maverick’s hybrid powertrain.

Gallery: Ford Maverick Spy Photos

22 Photos

The hybrid powertrain will likely complement the others that the platform offers. The base mill will likely be the 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder, which makes 181 hp (134 kW) in the Bronco Sport. The available turbocharged 2.0-liter that produces 245 hp (182 kW) will be the optional engine choice. All-wheel drive will likely be the norm, with front-wheel drive reserved for the entry-level models.

The 2022 Ford Maverick should debut in the coming months as it’s expected to go on sale before the end of the year. Pre-production models began rolling off the assembly line earlier this year, indicating the truck’s ongoing development. Leaked pictures and spy shots show a pickup that borrows many of its styling cues from the rugged Bronco Sport, including sporting similar grille styling. The small pickup should come with a small price tag. Reports suggest it’ll start below $20,000, well under the $25,000 needed for a Ranger, though how far under the $20k mark remains to be seen.