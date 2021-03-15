It's a known fact Mercedes is looking to trim its global lineup to cut costs and spend the money elsewhere by funding its ambitious EV program. The SLC roadster has already been dropped, and so have the S-Class Coupe and S-Class Convertible. Last month, the three-pointed star strongly hinted there won't be another C-Class Coupe and Convertible, while plans for a four-door swoopy sedan dubbed CLC have been shelved.

As it turns out, additional models are facing the proverbial axe, at least in the United States. A new report from Automotive News cites "people familiar with the plans" who said the future isn't looking too bright for the CLS either. Perhaps that's not all too surprising considering Mercedes already sells the mechanically related E-Class Sedan and the sportier AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Interestingly, the E-Class Coupe and Convertible could be on their way out as well, along with an existing GT model. The identity of the latter has not been disclosed, but it could be the AMG GT Convertible considering the new SL soft-top roadster is coming later this year exclusively as an AMG-badged model. It's unclear when these cars will be dropped, either in the near future or at the end of the current models' life cycle.

Mercedes certainly needs to slim down its US offerings considering the portfolio currently includes more than 100 versions if we include all the available engines and body styles. The 2021 S-Class is an early example of the company’s plan to simplify its lineup by having 86 percent fewer configurations than its predecessor. Rather than being offered with a plethora of optional packages, the new luxobarge bundles them in the three trim levels: Luxury Line, AMG Line, and Executive Line.

Even though some models are likely on their way out, it doesn't actually mean the portfolio will shrink in the coming years. That's because Mercedes is preparing to roll out a bevy of electric vehicles for its EQ lineup to follow the EQC launched in 2019 and the EQA revealed earlier this year. Coming later in 2021 will be the EQB, EQS, and EQE, with the German luxury brand planning EQE SUV and EQS SUV for 2022.

There are also plans for a fully electric equivalent of the C-Class Sedan, but it won't come until 2025 at the earliest. Even the gas-guzzling G-Class will spawn an EV counterpart in the following years, so it's safe to say Mercedes' lineup will be going through some massive changes this decade.