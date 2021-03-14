Are you tired of your Mustang’s roof blocking the sound of your Coyote V8? Well, Shelby American has the car for you. In their latest run of limited-edition Mustangs, Shelby American included the roofless Shelby Super Snake Speedster Edition. This unique Mustang was built for top-down driving thanks to its unique styling and slightly inconvenient hard top tonneau system.

To celebrate the 98th birthday of the late Carol Shelby, Shelby American is building 98 special edition Shelby Super Snake Speedsters. Power comes from a supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8 which produces a staggering 825 horsepower (615 Kilowatts) thanks to a Whipple Supercharger.

Customers can choose from a manual transmission or automatic version of the Shelby Super Snake Speedster. Each transmission receives unique upgrades from Shelby American to help it handle the additional horsepower, which is double the stock output of a normal Mustang GT. The drivetrain is also beefed up to cope with this power to make sure customers aren’t breaking their Mustangs during performance driving.

Gallery: Shelby Super Snake Speedster Is A Roofless Burnout Machine

8 Photos

Shelby American adds massive 6-piston front brakes and 4-piston rear brakes to help reign in the Shelby Super Snake Speedster’s powerful V8 engine. There’s a spec tire that should help the Shelby Super Snake Speedster put power to the ground but it’s difficult to get 825 horsepower to the ground via only the rear wheels regardless of how sticky your rubber is.

What does it cost to have a Shelby Super Snake Speedster built by Shelby American with a 36,000-mile warranty? Well, if you’re not supplying your own Mustang prepare to spend at least $133,785. For those willing to offer their Mustang GT to Shelby American the entire package will run you $80,000 on top of the cost of your Mustang.

Would you pony up over $130,000 for a limited production Shelby Super Snake Speedster or pursue a more affordable GT500?