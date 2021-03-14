If you're planning to get a Chevy Blazer this month, it might be a better idea to go for the higher 2LT trim powered by a V6 rather than going for the 1LT with a four-banger mill. This was discovered by CarsDirect through dealer lease documents obtained by the website.

Obviously, the Blazer 2LT V6's pricing is higher than the base trim, but there are certain factors that affected the better lease value of the pricier variant. According to the documents, a much lower money factor set up the better offer – the 2LT V6 has an interest rate that's equal to 3.36 percent APR, while the 1LT has it more than double at 7.44 percent APR equivalent.

To better understand the difference, CarsDirect computed the effective monthly cost for each of the two trim levels. The Blazer 2LT V6, priced at $34,795 with destination fees, can be leased for $229 per month for 36 months with $1,609 due at signing. This translates to an effective monthly cost of $274.

On the other hand, the Blazer 1LT four-cylinder option, priced at $33,495, has the same monthly lease for 36 months but with a higher $1,659 due at signing. Overall, the effective monthly cost of the trim is $275.

While the difference between the effective monthly costs between the two is a mere dollar per month, be reminded that at almost the same money, you'll be getting more standard features with the higher trim. Not to mention, the Blazer 2LT comes with a more powerful V6 engine.

Notable standard features not found in the 1LT are the IntelliBeam headlamps, automatic emergency braking, and a number of driver-assist tech toys that aim to improve safety.

CarsDirect said that these offers are only available until the end of March. Lease details for the other trim levels aren't disclosed in the report.