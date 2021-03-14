The newly-launched 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer is by no means a short vehicle. Boasting a best-in-class 123.0-inch wheelbase length, upending the Chevy Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade by 2.1 inches of space between the front and rear axles, and by 3.3 inches in overall length. With that said, both Jeep SUVs beat their GM rivals in terms of cargo volume (27.4 versus 25.5 cubic feet) and passenger volume (179.6 versus 168.4 cubic feet).

Needless to say, Jeep has done a great job in turning its newest nameplates into class leaders. But if you think the American car brand is stopping there, you could be wrong.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Debut

57 Photos

First mentioned during the Grand Wagoneer Concept launch last year, MotorTrend reiterates that a long-wheelbase version of the Wagoneer and the more luxurious Grand Wagoneer SUVs are underway. This could happen once production of both SUVs commences, and could arrive by 2022 as a 2023 model, MotorTrend estimates.

Of note, the long-wheelbase Wagoneer will be competing against the Ford Expedition Max and Chevrolet Suburban, while the extra-long Grand Wagoneer will be facing the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Lincoln Navigator L, and GMC Yukon XL.

Then again, this wasn't confirmed by Jeep during the launch of the production versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer last week, so things aren't set in stone just yet – at least not until Jeep gives a more definite confirmation in the weeks or months to come.

MotorTrend also toys with the idea of a plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid version of the Wagoneer family. But just like the long-wheelbase versions, the idea needs a more concrete announcement from the brand, though we won't be surprised if that will ever come to fruition.