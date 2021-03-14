It was in 2007 when Kia introduced a new corporate grille called the Tiger Nose, a notable work of Peter Schreyer, which transformed the entire South Korean lineup's design into what we see on the roads today.

Now, after over 13 years, the automaker is moving on to a new design philosophy to go with its revamped emblem and slogan. Born in the new Kia EV6, the marque's first battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the new design identity is previewed in official images prior to the EV's global debut. With the revamped design direction comes a new face for Kia cars, dropping the familiar tiger-nose grille for the new "Digital Tiger Face" for the electrified era.

Dubbed as "Opposites United," Kia's new design philosophy is said to take inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. The philosophy is based on five key design pillars: 'Bold for Nature,' 'Joy for Reason,' 'Power to Progress,' 'Technology for Life,' and 'Tension for Serenity.' Needless to say, expect future Kia cars to adopt this design execution in the years to come.

In the EV6, the updated design philosophy is evident through the new face, with sharp lines complementing the sequential dynamic light patterns as seen on the teasers released before. In profile, the EV6 looks like a crossover, although it sits relatively low to the ground. The swoopy C-pilar gives the EV a coupe-like silhouette. The rear end is probably the most interesting part of the EV6, with the LED light cluster that extends from left to right rear fenders.

The cabin of the Kia EV6 has been revealed as well, to which the automaker boasts "an innovative use of space," made possible by the new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that made its global debut in the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The most notable interior element would be the curved screen atop the dashboard that spans from the driver's instrument up to the center. The steering wheel is two-spoke, which now bears the revamped Kia logo. HVAC controls positioned below the huge screen are said to be using haptic buttons.

The Kia EV6 will have its full official debut this month, which should give us more information about the new EV's powertrain, including range and charging times. Availability is yet to be announced as well.