Not everyone pushes for their dreams. But for Qendrim Thaqi, that dream is to create the very first Albanian supercar. We introduced his project before, the Illyrian Pure Sport, but it seems like Thaqia and his Arrera Automobili company had to cancel that project for now... for something bigger.

Introducing, the SD+, and Arrera Automobili sent us a handful of images of the Albanian hypercar, along with the complete details of its massively powerful powertrain. But first, take a gander at the renderings below.

Gallery: Arrera Automobili SD+

17 Photos

First off, let's discuss the powertrain. Exclusively made by Wolfgang Kizler for the company, the hypercar is powered by a 7.0-liter V8 engine with 90-degree pistons. Power output is at 1,800 horsepower (1,342 kilowatts) and 1,106 pound-feet(1,500 Newton-meters) of torque on normal fuel, pulling a target weight of less than 2,712 pounds (1,230 kilograms). Arrera said that they are confident to break the record of being the fastest hypercar on the planet.

In terms of design, Thaqi, who designed the Illyrian Pure Sport, also penned the SD+ that's completely made out of carbon fiber. He's said to be inspired by Formula 1, especially the aero bits of the car. Each part of the hypercar's exterior has a function, most notably for aerodynamic efficiency.

One nifty example is the emblem at the back which functions to quickly push out hot air from the engine compartment and let the cool air inside for the oil pump.

The Arrera SD+ also has an interesting nomenclature. S stands for Skanderbeg, who's an Albanian military commander; D stands for the number 500 (Roman numerals) which would represent 500 kilometers per hour (310.6 miles per hour); the plus sign (+) stands for the plan to go beyond that mentioned speed.

Arrera said that the SD+ will be fully revealed in the metal next year. Until then, let's wait if all the claimed numbers here hold true for the first Albanian hypercar.