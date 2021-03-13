The Lexus LS isn't exactly cheap, especially the LS Hybrid, which combines luxury and efficiency in a single package. However, Lexus is increasing the latter's price tag further for the 2021 model year, amounting to as much as $10,520 higher than the previous year.

This was discovered by CarsDirect, take from a dealer order guide of the 2021 Lexus LS 500h. To put things in perspective, the 2021 LS 500h now has a price tag of $91,525 (includes $1,025 destination). That amount is $10,490 higher than the 2020 pricing, which was at $81,035. Adding all-wheel drivetrain adds $3,250 for the 2021 model year – $10,520 more than the AWD model from the previous year.

But as CarsDirect discovered, there's a good reason for this huge price bump. A Lexus spokesperson explained to the website that the increase was due to the fact that the once optional features in the 2020 model year have become standard for 2021. Specifically, the Interior Upgrade Package is now standard, along with Panoramic View Monitor, Air Suspension, Mark Levinson audio system, 20-inch premium wheels, and Wood Steering Wheel.

A brief computation by CarsDirect shows that the mentioned list of the then-optional equipment sums up to $10,380.

The price increase sounds justified, we reckon. But comparing the price bump with the regular non-hybrid LS, the difference is night and day.

To recall, the 2021 Lexus LS 500 has been revealed last year for the US market, donning a subtly updated face and most notably, a new touchscreen infotainment that crowns the cabin (as opposed to the trackpad from before). As for pricing, the 2021 LS 500 only reflects a $550 increase over 2020MY.