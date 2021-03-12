Roush announces its upgrade package for the 2021 Ford F-150 that the company aims at folks who want a more potent truck but don't necessarily need the full-bore Raptor. Prices start at $16,745, plus providing '21 F-150 in either the 302A XLT or 502A Lariat grades for the improvements.

The body upgrades include a new grille with Roush branding and integrated LED lighting. The bumper cover has larger openings for increased airflow, and there are functional heat extractors in the fenders to let heat out of the engine compartment.

Roush adds fender flares to both ends that make the truck 2.8 inches wider. This lets the company fit 20-inch wheels with a satin gray finish, and 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires wrap around them.

As a $325 option, Roush has a graphics package that adds black accents to the hood, roof, tailgate, and lower portion of the doors.

The performance upgrades include an improved suspension that provides two inches of front leveling. There's a standard performance exhaust, or buyers can opt for the optional active exhaust with electronic valves to adjust the sound for $1,800. Customers can also specify six-piston front brakes for $2,975.

The standard interior has unique badging, WeatherTech floor liners, and Roush pedals. As an $1,850 option, the XLT can get two-tone gray and black leather with hex-shaped stitching, or the Lariat has black leather. There's also the $660 Ready Package that adds an off-road utility kit and console vault.

For folks looking for a more capable Roush-built F-150, the spy shots show the company working on a supercharged version of the truck. It reportedly adds forced induction to Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8, and the result allegedly pushes the output to at least 650 horsepower. Other upgrades likely include an upgraded suspension with Fox Performance Series components.