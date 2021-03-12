We've seen some epic Hummer H1 creations from Mil-Spec Automotive over the years. The latest version is called the M1-R, and it doesn't hold back with snazzy interior appointments, burly exterior treatment, eye-catching colors, and gobs of power under the hood. It's also an expensive one-off build, but that doesn't mean you can't get one. We'll talk more about this in a bit.

As with previous Mil-Spec offerings, it all starts with a classic Hummer H1. From there, the interior gets a complete makeover which the company says is its most luxurious effort to date. Every piece of plastic is swapped with machined components, right down to billet switches and a billet steering wheel. Updated electronics abound, including an electronic gear indicator and electric parking brake, dual-zone climate controls, and a marine-grade stereo system.

Gallery: Mil-Spec Automotive M1-R

43 Photos

Anything in the cockpit not machined is either covered in carpet or swathed in Nappa leather. It's not a posh environment however – the M1-R's greenhouse still exudes a gruff, utilitarian persona with its mile-wide center console separating occupants on the left and right sides. The broad, flat dash features basic gauges. It's also still a four-seater, though there's no doubt everyone on board is more comfortable compared to the original H1.

Occupants can also travel much quicker compared to an original Humvee. A 6.6-liter Duramax turbocharged diesel V8 is specially built from the block up with performance in mind, offering 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) in the standard model. If that's not enough, Mil-Spec says options for over 800 hp (596 kW) and 1,200 lb-ft (1,627 Nm) are available. It goes through an Allison 1000 T6 automatic transmission, and it reaches the ground with help from a Rod Hall long-travel racing suspension. Optional six-piston Wilwoods help corral all that power and mass when you step on the brake pedal.

As for the exterior, the eye-popping shade of yellow is actually a take on Competition Yellow offered on the original H1 back in the day. LED lights front and rear are standard, but Mil-Spec pretty much opens the floodgates for add-on aux lighting, tubular accessories, winches, fender flares, and more. 20-inch Black Rhino wheels with meaty off-road tires are standard, as are stainless and powder-coated exterior bits such as door hinges and hood vents. Should you not be a fan of yellow, a wide range of exterior colors are available.

As you might imagine, such a creation doesn't come cheap. The M1-R featured here costs no less than $412,000. However, Mil-Spec says this example was built for a specific customer and showcases literally everything the company has to offer for its new M1 range, hence its designation of M1-R.

That doesn't mean you can't buy a bonkers Mil-Spec Humvee. The Michigan-based company is launching its new M1 line, with pricing for the base model starting at $299,500. It's still a hefty figure, but it's absolutely comparable to custom off-roaders from the likes of Hennessey and ECD. Mil-Spec says order banks for the M1 are now open, so let your imagination and pocketbooks run wild.