Ford’s lineup of trucks will grow later this year with the addition of the Maverick. It’s been a poorly kept secret in Dearborn, with numerous leaks revealing a lot of the model. However, our spy photographers continue to catch the truck out testing, and this latest batch of shots gives us our clearest look so far at the new pickup. The tight camouflaged wrap leaves little to the imagination.

The new photos make it near impossible to ignore the Maverick’s roots – the Bronco Sport. Along with the Escape, the three share their platform, which means we’ll likely see the powertrains shared, too. The Maverick is expected to offer Ford’s turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder as the base engine, with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder being optional. It’ll offer all-wheel drive, though it’s unclear if Ford will build a front-wheel-drive version.

Gallery: Ford Maverick Spy Photos

22 Photos

The shots reveal a familiar face the looks similar to the Bronco Sport’s. The headlights wrap around the turn signals that are connected across the grille. A camouflaged bridge between the signals is where Ford is likely to include the Maverick script just like it does on the Bronco Sport, or the Blue Oval badge. The truck sports a boxy design with slab sides and square-ish taillights. Cladding along the bottom of the pickup helps toughen up its appearance.

Ford’s bread and butter is the F-150. It’s a venerable best-seller and cash-cow for the automaker. However, it’s difficult to ignore how expensive it has gotten over the years, with well-appointed models costing as much as some luxury vehicles. The Maverick will hopefully add some affordability to the company’s truck lineup. Rumors suggest it could start at under $20,000, well below the Ford Ranger, which it’ll slow under it the lineup. The Maverick is expected to go on sale later this year as a 2022 model, and reports indicate pre-production models are already rolling off the line.