This isn't the first time we've seen an all-electric Ford F-150. Occasional test mules wearing regular F-150 bodies have graced the spy camera from time-to-time, and lest we forget Ford's big electric F-150 PR stunt where a previous-generation F-150 with a EV power pulled a bunch of train cars. However, this does mark the first time we've seen all the pieces in a final production package. Here's our first look at the 2023 Ford F-150 EV.

If we're honest, it's not terrifically exciting. Heavy camouflage covers both the front and rear, with a mind-warping body wrap on everything else save the roof. The overall shape is certainly F-150 though, and despite the excessive camo we don't expect it to look significantly different from its internal-combustion counterpart. The grille will be exclusive, possibly a solid affair. And a previous teaser from Ford revealed a full-width LED light bar running atop the grille, connecting the headlamps.

The heavy camouflage at the rear has us scratching our heads, unless Ford is planning to offer a trick tailgate and new taillights for the electric truck. The fuel-door cutout on the side camo is clever and cute, and it might fool the average onlooker who doesn't have a clear view of this prototype's backside. The photos reveal a complete absence of an exhaust system, but more importantly, we can actually see the electric motor for the rear axle.

There also appears to be some additional bracing or protective plates further forward, likely for a battery pack. We hear that Ford is aiming for a 300-mile range for its full-size electric pickup, though a larger battery option could be available for a long-range model. Performance isn't known yet, but when it enters production, it should be the quickest and most powerful F-150 of them all.

As for availability, Ford already confirmed F-150 EV production starting mid-2022. It will launch as a 2023 model, but an official debut could take place later this year.