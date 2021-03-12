Pagani is ramping up its teaser campaign for its new Huayra R supercar. Horacio Pagani himself announced the project back in October 2020, along with its naturally aspirated V12 engine, though we’ve learned little about the car since then. The latest teaser video, a frustratingly short one, reveals less of the Huayra R than previous teasers. However, we’re hopeful the video means a reveal is imminent.

The video shows a static Huayra R covered in a sheet and sitting on a pool of water with reflections of previous Pagani supercars and other race cars transitioning below it. The video then cuts to a forward view from the race car’s front bumper that shows a race track, with the engine screaming, before the Huayra R logo splashes onto the screen over black. There’s not much of the Huayra to see, though the tall side-mirror stalks, massive wing, and swooping greenhouse are distinct under the cover. We’ve already seen the large rear wing in a previous teaser shot.

Gallery: 2021 Pagani Huayra Tricolore

14 Photos

Powering the track-only supercar will be a naturally aspirated V12 engine. Rumors point to Pagani sourcing the engine from AMG, with previous reports suggesting that the power plant could produce as much as 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) and rev beyond 9,500 rpm. Pagani will continue to use AMG-sourced engines through 2026. The mill is supposed to give the supercar a sinister soundtrack, and the samples we’ve heard so far would support that claim. The high rev range will help, too.

It’s hard to believe Pagani revealed the Huayra a decade ago, and we’re just now getting the race-oriented Huayra R variant. Pagani has a history of models with a long shelf life. We thought we’d see the car debut last year, though the Italian carmaker has yet to reveal it. We’re hopeful that a debut will happen soon. Pagani has released two teasers so far this month, and we’d really like to see it in all its glory.