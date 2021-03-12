It was only a few days ago when the all-new Peugeot 308 was caught mostly undisguised and now the mechanically related Opel Astra has been spotted up close. It's wearing a funky camouflage finished in a vivid yellow shade, thus matching the trailer it was being unloaded from when our spies fired up their cameras. Despite the full camo attire, we can easily notice a significant design departure compared to the outgoing model.

That's because the Astra L will embrace Opel's latest design language previewed in August 2018 with the GT X concept and its so-called Vizor front-end design. The latest-generation Mokka has already adopted the sharpened-up look, and the Astra appears to feature an exterior appearance similar to the small crossover.

Gallery: 2022 Opel Astra first spy photos

32 Photos

Maybe the disguise is playing tricks on us, but we seem to be noticing fuel caps on both rear fenders, which can only mean the prototype Opel was testing had a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Reports say there are plans for two PHEV versions, a base front-wheel-drive model and an all-paw hot hatch with 296 horsepower, presumably carrying the OPC suffix.

Even though it will use the same EMP2 platform as the next-gen Peugeot 308, you can already tell the Astra is going to have an entirely different design. It should be the same story on the inside where newly formed Stellantis has done its homework to visually differentiate the two hatchbacks. Speaking of body styles, the 308 was recently spied in wagon form, so it's likely only a matter of time before we'll see the new Astra Sports Tourer out and about testing.

We will find out most of the technical specifications in a little over a week as the all-new 308 is set to premiere on March 18, complete with a new Peugeot logo. The next-gen Opel Astra is likely not far behind considering this prototype already seems pretty much ready to drop the bold camouflage, so look for an official premiere to take place in the second half of 2021.

As a final note, it's worth mentioning the new Astra will be built once again at home in Rüsselsheim, Germany as per an announcement made in June 2019. Back then, Opel promised it would invest in the factory to get it ready for the EMP2-based hatchback's launch in 2021.