The Dodge Demon was born and bred to dominate at the drag strip. It’s packed with unique technologies that help it produce a tremendous amount of power and allow it effectively put it to the ground. However, there’s another drag racing king from McLaren that calls into doubt the Demon’s dominance – the 765LT. The sleek McLaren has returned stunning quarter-mile times, and this new matchup with the Demon is quite exciting to watch.

Let’s get the specs out of the way. The 765LT sports McLaren’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts). It’s stock with a 3,030-pound curb weight, rear-wheel drive, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Demon packs Dodge’s supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 that’s tuned to produced 840 hp (626 kW) stock. It’s got an eight-speed automatic gearbox routing power to the rear wheels, which are aftermarket units wrapped in slick rubber.

The first race saw the Demon get a great start off the line, clawing itself a small lead. However, it wasn’t one it could keep. The 765LT quickly caught up, passing the Dodge just before the finish line to return a 9.480-second quarter-mile time at 151.12 miles per hour (243.20 kilometers per hour). The Demon was right behind it with a 9.919-second quarter-mile time at 138.07 mph (222.20 kph). The second race saw the McLaren get a much better start, keeping the Demon in its rearview mirror with a 9.456-second time.

The third and final race was no different than the other two. The McLaren got a great start the Demon couldn’t overcome. The McLaren 765LT finished the third race with a 9.463-second time at 150.33 mph (241.93 kph), which is better than the Demon’s 9.931-second time at 138.16 mph (222.35 kph). Nearly $300,000 separates to two’s price, though one wouldn’t be able to notice that gulf by looking at the performance specs.