The latest teaser for the 2022 Infiniti QX60 highlights the upcoming sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, specifically its ability to handle the snow. The crossover debuts and goes on sale later this year.

The QX60 uses a direct coupling for the all-wheel-drive system that Infiniti claims sends power to the rear wheels "almost instantly" when the extra grip is necessary. Up to 50 percent of the power can go to the rear wheels. There are sensors monitoring when more traction is needed, and the automaker claims that they're sophisticated enough to direct power to the right spot before the wheels even start to slip.

The QX60 also has an Active Brake Limited Slip system for moving torque side to side. Infiniti says the tech comes in handy in situations where only two wheels have traction by directing power specifically to them.

The QX60 uses the same 3.5-liter V6 as the current model, and rumors suggest it still makes 295 horsepower (216 kilowatts). The powerplant hooks up to a nine-speed automatic. The crossover can tow up to 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms), which is a 20-percent increase.

Spy shots reveal that the QX60 has a wide infotainment screen on top of the center stack. Below it, there's another display for controlling the HVAC system. The steering wheel has a variety of buttons and on each side to command all of this tech without drivers taking their eyes off the road.

In terms of exterior styling, expect the QX60 to look a whole lot like the QX60 Monograph Prototype. The design features skinny headlights and a large, mesh grille. There are smoothly sculpted panels along the sides. The rear of the concept has full-width taillights, but Infiniti is keeping this bit under cover for the production version.

It's not entirely clear when Infiniti intends to fully reveal the QX60. The multiple teasers suggest that the premiere might not be too far away.