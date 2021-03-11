GMC Hummer, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 BEV, Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance, and a Chevrolet EV pickup – these are some of the most important electric trucks announced so far. Prepare to add another one to the growing list of zero-emissions utes as Los Angeles-based Canoo has unveiled its electric workhorse.

Looking like a futuristic take on the cab-forward configuration, the new pickup echoes the design of the company's already revealed minivan and delivery vehicle. It rides on the same in-house platform and is chock-full of features. Chief of which is a configurable bed with a pull-out extension increasing length from six to eight feet (1.8 to 2.4 meters). Since the taillights are no longer visible from behind after opening the tailgate doors, Canoo has mounted a thin vertical strip of lights within the edges of the doors.

Gallery: Canoo electric pickup truck

53 Photos

The bed's modularity goes beyond its extended length as there's a cargo divider system to secure various items while the sides of the bed have flip-down tables serving as workbenches. An additional neat little feature is a side step making it easier to load or unload items in the cargo bed. Right below the built-in step is a cargo area large enough to accommodate a small cooler, first aid kit, laptop, and other items.

Moving at the front, the Canoo electric pickup has a nifty fold-down worktable with extendable sides to hold various tools you might need on a work site. Should you need more cargo capacity, a roof rack will be available, and even a camper shell with a roof-mounted tent. Several easily accessible power outlets to charge devices have been installed, while the third brake light doubles as an overhead light to supplement the LEDs surrounding the bed.

As for the technical specifications, Canoo says the electric truck has been engineered with single- and dual-motor configurations. The latter comes along with all-wheel drive and up to 600 horsepower and 550 pound-feet (746 Newton-meters) of instant torque. Its battery will have enough juice for more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) of range, but probably not while carrying the maximum payload capacity of 1,800 pounds (816 kilograms).

The Canoo truck sits on 18-inch wheels with 265/60/R18 tires and has the following dimensions: 184 inches / 4,677 millimeters (with bed extension: 213 in / 5,400 mm) long, 78 in / 1980 mm (with mirrors: 87 in / 2,209 mm) wide, and 76 in / 1920 mm (with roof rack: 82 in / 2085 mm) tall. The wheelbase stretches at 112.2 in (2,850 mm) while the bed measures 64 in / 1627 mm x 72 in / 1817 mm or 64 in / 1627 mm x 102 in / 2,600 mm once it's extended. The bed has a depth of 21 in (522 mm).

Steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire are being promised, along with a tow hitch receiver and the ability to charge external devices for a whole day while losing only 10 percent of the range. In case you haven't noticed, there's no visible logo. That's because Canoo believes the distinctive headlights and taillights double as a brand identifier.

It all sounds rather promising, but the first customer deliveries won't take place before 2023. You'll be able to pre-order one from the second quarter of this year at a yet undisclosed price.