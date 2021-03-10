Creating off-road-oriented versions of existing crossovers is becoming increasingly popular. For example, Toyota has the RAV4 TRD Off-Road, and Subaru is working on the Wilderness version of the Outback and Forester. If Chevy wants to get into this segment, then this rendering from GM Authority imagines a fairly simple solution. The image depicts an imagined Chevy Traverse Activ with a higher ride height.

It wouldn't take Chevy too much actually to build this vehicle. It starts with the Traverse and adds body cladding around the lower edge of the exterior. Tweaks to the front and rear fascia position them slightly higher to improve the approach and departure angles. Chunky tires wrap around black, six-spoke wheels.

The result of these tweaks is a model that looks a little more rugged but certainly not enough to handle any real off-road work. The changes on this Traverse might appeal to the folks who like to display their enthusiasm for living an outdoor lifestyle.

Chevy already offers an Activ trim level of the Trailblazer. It has a larger grille, tuned suspension dampers, and rides on Hankook Sport Terrain tires.

The Traverse hit a bit of a rough patch in 2020 because the 2021 model year version was supposed to receive a refresh. Chevy even debuted the updated look in March, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to push back the introduction. The automaker decided to delay the introduction until the 2022 model year.

The refreshed Traverse has an updated front end with tinier headlights. Chevy updated the interior with an 8.0-inch driver information display and a panoramic sunroof. The standard driver-assistance system now included automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, front pedestrian braking, forward collision warning, and lane-keep assist with lane departure warning. The only powertrain option was a 3.6-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic.