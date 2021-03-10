Ford revealed the sixth-generation 2021 Bronco in July 2020, though that hasn't lessened the number of test vehicles on the road. Our spy photographers have continued to capture the off-road SUV out and about with various attachments and tops, with the latest batch showing the Blue Oval testing some potential future accessories. The photos show both the two- and four-door Bronco sporting never-before-seen fender flare designs.

Both designs are more aggressive than anything we've seen before, though the two-door Bronco wears the beefier of the two. They're large, requiring a cutout for the fuel door, which isn't present on the passenger's side, and six visible attachment points that show this is a Serious Off-Roader. They're a bit much. The four-door Bronco's flares are less aggressive, though they require a cutout for the fuel door, too. The four-door Bronco's flares also cover a portion of the rear doors, requiring yet another accommodation.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Fender Flare Spy Photos

23 Photos

Ford had promised that it'd offer more than 150 Bronco accessories at launch, and that includes a selection of fender flares. A February report details some of the upgrades customers should expect, and it includes a lot more than just some attachable plastic fenders. Ford will also offer a selection of tops, including fully and partially retractable ones in vinyl, mesh, and/or twill. Splash guards, rock rails, and a skid plate upgrade will also be available. Ford will also offer a cargo area security drawer, a fixed rear cargo lid, and other interior goodies.

We'll likely continue seeing Bronco test vehicles for the next several months. The Bronco's production delay gives Ford more time to fine-tune the SUV and its accessories, but we'll also be seeing the Bronco Warthog as its development continues. The Warthog is rumored to be the hottest Bronco variant available with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 under the hood, which makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) in the Explorer ST. It, too, will likely have an array of aftermarket accessories available from the factory, though the beefier Bronco is still months away from a proper reveal.