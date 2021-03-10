It's been a long road for the Mercedes-AMG One. First revealed in concept form as the Project One way back in 2017, the F1-powered hypercar has endured numerous development challenges and a global pandemic and should finally reach owners by the end of 2021. All indications suggest it's absolutely worth the wait, unless a road-legal racer with over 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) doesn't get your blood pumping.

As a reminder of its existence, the performance-minded folks from Affalterbach shared a series of images on Instagram. Some were broken up in a mosaic, while others merely offered a close look at some of the One's exterior features. Each post offers a different description for the photo, though you won't find any revolutionary information. Mostly, Mercedes wants to remind you that the One is packed with F1 influence and technology, including hybrid systems.

Feel free to browse all the posts at the Mercedes-AMG Instagram page, but if you want a larger view, we stitched together the mosaics for a clearer look at the sleek machine. None of the posts go beneath the skin, but there's plenty to see on the outside. The massive center spine is certainly a key feature of the One's functional shape, but active aero components from the rear wing to the vents in the wheel arches are also prominent in these images.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG One New Social Media Images

6 Photos

Of course, beneath the wild shape is something equally extraordinary. A small 1.6-liter V6 engine adapted from the Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid racer spins to a sky-high 11,000 rpm, and with the infusion of four electric motors, the One will have a combined power output over 1,000 hp. Actual power isn't yet known, but we've heard it could stretch to 1,200 hp. Getting the small engine to meet increasing WLTP emission standards has been a challenge, but even at 1,000 hp, this will be among the quickest and best-handling road cars ever built.

Sadly, driving one will be an experience relegated to a precious few. 275 are planned for production with a sticker price of nearly $3 million. And every model already has a buyer waiting in the wings.