We get to see more on March 17.

There's a new teaser for the Toyota X Prologue that offers a glimpse of the model's front end. The vehicle's full debut is March 17.

The teaser image appears to show the arc of the running light and stacked LED headlights. There's a crease running along the nose that creates a step on the front of the body.

Gallery: Toyota electric SUV on e-TNGA platform

Toyota: here's the e-TNGA platform
6 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/ErbEv/s6/toyota-ecco-la-piattaforma-e-tnga.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/zPnKE/s6/toyota-ecco-la-piattaforma-e-tnga.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/rv896/s6/toyota-ecco-la-piattaforma-e-tnga.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/Y0REw/s6/toyota-ecco-la-piattaforma-e-tnga.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/nY2vx/s6/toyota-e-tnga.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/eJ9vV/s6/toyota-e-tnga.jpg

There's not much info about the X Prologue, but an earlier teaser indicates that it's a midsize crossover that's the first EV to ride on the E-TGNA platform. So far, Toyota is only mentioning plans to sell the vehicle in Europe. Although, it plans to build the model in Japan at an EV-only factory, meaning the product would likely be available there, too.

The E-TGNA platform will eventually spawn a role range of vehicles. The planned models will include a compact crossover, midsize crossover, larger crossover, sedan, and minivan. All of them will have new names that will be unrelated to existing Toyota products.

Toyota EV News:

toyota debut two electric vehicles Toyota Finally Sees The Electric Light, Will Debut Two EVs This Year
toyota cpod compact electric vehicle Toyota Launches Minuscule EV With RWD, Plastic Body, And 12 HP

The E-TGNA platform can support front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive layouts. It can also handle a variety of battery pack sizes and electric motor outputs.

Based on Toyota's renderings of the E-TGNA family, the models look nothing like the brand's current lineup. All of them share a futuristic appearance with a chiseled look but a few subtle curves to keep them from looking too blocky. There are tiny headlights similar to what's visible on the X Prologue teaser. 

Gallery: Subaru Electric Crossover Concept

Subaru Electric Crossover Concept
3 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/JP6eX/s6/subaru-electric-crossover-concept.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/w0kz4/s6/subaru-electric-crossover-concept.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/LB6Nj/s6/subaru-electric-crossover-concept.jpg

Subaru is helping Toyota develop the midsized crossover and is likely to get its own version of the model. The styling reportedly looks a lot like the brand's unnamed EV concept from 2020. There's certainly a distinct design similarity between it and what Toyota is showing off for the upcoming E-TGNA vehicles. The model would allegedly go by the name Evoltis.

Source: Toyota