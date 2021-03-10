When the Lotus Evija finally arrives listen closely because the sound it makes is a remixed version of the exhaust note of the Lotus Type 49's Cosworth DFV engine. You can hear the noise in the video embedded above, and unfortunately, the sound isn't as mechanically raw as the real thing.

The sound comes from Welsh producer Patrick Patrikios who has experience working with pop stars like Britney Spears and Sia. For this project, the goal was to create a noise that immediately evoked Lotus. The work eventually led to the Type 49 Formula One car and its famous engine.

Gallery: Lotus Evija With Lotus Type 49 Sound

6 Photos

The Cosworth DFV made its competition debut in 1967, and Jim Clark scored a win for Lotus in the engine's first race. Eventually, other teams adopted the powerplant, and the DFV practically became the default mill in F1. In 1969 and 1973, DFV-powered cars won every F1 race during the season.

"There’s a purity to that V8, a raw edge and an emotion that stirs something in your soul, just like the best songs," Patrikios said.

Patrikios didn't simply give the Evija the engine note from the DFV and call it a day. Although, that probably could have worked well, too. Instead, he slowed down the sound of the combustion engine and did some digital filtering.

The result is a distorted, electronic hum. It sounds like what happens when plugging in a stereo wrong and getting feedback through the speakers. Any relationship to the mechanical wail from the DFV is neutered to the point of being nonexistent.

The Evija is supposed to debut in the first half of 2021. Lotus had to delay the launch from the originally intended date in late 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic hampered the vehicle's testing.

The electric hypercar has a claimed output in excess of 2,000 horsepower (1,491 kilowatts). The projected performance numbers indicate it can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under 3 seconds and 186 mph (300 kph) in below 9 seconds.