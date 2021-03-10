SEAT’s first subcompact SUV was launched approximately four years ago as a sportier and slightly less practical alternative to the Skoda Karoq. The Ateca seems to be in the cards for another refresh next year and we have new spy photos to share showing what looks like the final design.

Of course, this prototype has camouflage foil covering the front fascia but some of the design tweaks are visible nevertheless. Most notably, the lower grille has a new design and there are modified air intakes in the bumper’s corners. The headlights appear to be unchanged, though there might be little tweaks that remain invisible to the eye with all that camouflage.

Gallery: SEAT Arona facelift new spy photos

13 Photos

A quick look at the rear end unveils this is the very same prototype we caught testing in winter conditions in January this year. Nothing seems to have changed and the refreshed Ateca features the same oval exhaust tips that the updated version of the model introduced in the summer of 2020. Honestly, this looks like just a very minor cosmetic makeover for a crossover that was updated very recently.

The 2020 facelift spelled the end of the 1.6-liter diesel, which was replaced by a more efficient 2.0 TDI. There’s also a base 1.0-liter gas engine with 110 horsepower (81 kilowatts) channeled to the front wheels exclusively through a manual gearbox. Above that, there’s a 1.5-liter four-cylinder and a range-topping 2.0-liter turbo with 190 hp (140 kW). The latter comes exclusively with a DSG transmission and all-wheel drive.

SEAT also sells the performance Cupra Ateca, which relies on an upgraded version of the 2.0 mill with 300 hp (221 kW). The sporty SUV needs 4.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) and can reach a top speed of 154 mph (247 kph).