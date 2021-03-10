BMW must be on the verge of introducing the M4 Convertible because this prototype barely had any camouflage on it. In fact, the swirly disguise covering the rear bumper, the lower half of the trunk lid, and a section of the rear fenders is not actually hiding anything that we haven't seen before. If you're wondering about the paint, it's Isle of Man Green, the launch color of the mechanically related M3 Sedan.

Aside from adopting the hugely controversial XXL front grille, the M4 will be going through one other major change. Much like the regular 4 Series Convertible introduced in September 2020, the range-topping version will lose the metal roof for a lighter and more compact fabric top. It's black here, but there's a good chance BMW will offer at least one or two additional hues on the production model.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M4 Convertible new spy shots

11 Photos

While Mercedes recently suggested there wouldn't be another C-Class Convertible due to dwindling cabrio sales, BMW is seeing things differently as it has found a business case for a 4 Series with a folding roof. Not only that, but it's giving it the full-fat M treatment, which in theory should be better to drive than its predecessor by having a lower center of gravity thanks to the lighter roof.

That being said, we are fairly certain more than a few people will miss the hardtop because it arguably looks better and the cabin is better insulated. BMW hasn't said whether the M4 Convertible will mirror the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe by offering both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, with the former being the only one to get a six-speed manual transmission.

The new M4 Convertible will be launched "in time for the warm season," according to Bavaria's PR team. As for the other M car yet to be revealed, the M3 Touring won't hit the market sooner than 2022, although we're hoping to see the production version of the speedy wagon before this year's end.

It too will have the oversized pair of kidneys as the German luxury brand will press ahead with its polarizing front-end design despite admitting it has been bombarded with criticism in the past few months. Thankfully, it won't be adopted by all models, with one important exception being the next 2 Series Coupe and its recently spied M2 Coupe counterpart.