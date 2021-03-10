In 2017, Volvo forged a partnership with Google for the automaker to use an infotainment system powered by an Android operating system that's specifically developed for cars. The first-born of that partnership was the XC40 Recharge electric crossover, which was given the update in October 2019.

Over a year after, Volvo and Google want to introduce the siblings to their first child, and they can be found in the XC60, S90, V90, and V90 Cross Country starting the 2022 model year as part of the marque's upcoming portfolio update.

Just like the XC40 Recharge, the new models adopting the Android infotainment system will benefit from the integration of Google apps and services into the in-car technology hub. Of course, Volvo is offering a Digital Services package, which will give customers the same experience that they are used to on their phones, but on a hands-free interaction. The package includes access to Google apps and services, the Volvo On Call app, wireless phone charger, and data required to run the services.

Google Assistant plays a huge role in the company's apps and services, with functions like controlling the temperature, setting a destination, playing music and podcasts, and sending messages all doable via voice commands.

Google Play, on the other hand, optimizes music and media apps for cars while the built-in Google Maps aid in navigation.

In its press release, Volvo also announced that for the 2022 model year, the mentioned models will get an updated version of the company's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that uses an array of radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors. More choices will also be added to the cars' options list.

Volvo is yet to announce its 2022 model lineup and the specific updates that come with cars, but it said that the Volvo XC60 will enter production at the end of May.