Bugatti vehicles represent the best of both worlds when it comes to opulence and precision engineering. While the current lineup offers up the absolute best that internal combustion has to offer, the French automaker’s modern hypercar journey started with the EB110. That’s why we’re taking a look at a scale model of the Bugatti Centodieci carved out of wood.

Aside from the impressive operation in the video, the limited-run hypercar pays homage to many of the design cues seen on the EB110. The front fascia features roughly the same headlight-profile and flatter, wedge-shaped panels found in the classic, along with the smaller horseshoe grille.

The workers from ND - Woodworking pulled out all the stops to create an incredibly detailed replica of the special vehicle – most of the bodywork was actually carved using a chainsaw and chisel. After a laborious start, the automobile started to take shape at the front. Even with a wood model, it’s clear that the LED angel-eye headlights are one of the focal points of this vehicle.

Along with incredibly detailed work, the scale model features functional headlights and taillights along with driven wheels and steering. We’d be remiss not to mention that the wood seats might be a bit hard, but the end result is unparalleled in detail and functionality. To offer some perspective, each wheel is hand-carved to replicate the exact profile and proportion from the real car.

If you already saw this as the ultimate toy car for children, you’d be pleased to know that the end of the video features kids riding in the final product. While the actual car will start at €8 million ($9.5 million at current exchange rates), the owners of the wood example paid their dues with 40-hours of hard work.