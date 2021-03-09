The Four Wheel Pop-Up Campers Project M is an intriguing solution for folks looking for a simple camper that's capable of hauling lots of gear. The company has versions available for a wide variety of mid- and full-sized trucks, and a topper capable of fitting the Jeep Gladiator is on the way.

The topper bolts or clamps onto the bed rails. Six latches on the top secure the aluminum pop-up roof. Once unsecured, lifting the top is as easy as getting inside and pushing everything into place.

Gallery: Four Wheel Pop-Up Campers Project M

7 Photos

The lower level inside retains the pickup bed as the floor. A long shelf runs along each side. The upper part has a slide-out bed. There are windows in the soft material for letting in light.

Four Wheel Pop-Up Campers offers a gargantuan list of options so that buyers can specify the Project M to their exact specifications. The most useful items include being wired for power, and from there, customers can get a 75-amp-hour battery with charging from the pickup, a roof-mounted solar panel, or both.

Plus, customers can get a wide variety of tweaks to the body like extending awnings for the exterior. The passenger side is available either has a solid panel, with a window, or a hatch for easily accessing the cabin. Various racks and tracks can attach to the roof, sides, and interior to add places for attaching gear.

The Project M starts at $9,295 for supported midsized trucks like the Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, GMC Canyon, and Toyota Tacoma. It goes for $9,795 on the fullsize pickups, including the Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150, Super Duty, GMC Sierra, Nissan Titan, Ram models, and Toyota Tundra. The pop-up for the Jeep Gladiator will likely arrive in late 2021 at a projected price of $9,795.