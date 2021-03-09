Organized exclusively online by Motorsport Network for March 10-11, the first Autosport International Connect edition has been conceived as a digital networking event for the motorsport industry. It will fill the void after the Autosport International Show at the Birmingham NEC was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The traditional show has 30 years of success behind it and is scheduled to return on January 13-16 next year.

Trade registrations for ASI Connect have been open since the middle of January and 15,000 motorsport industry professionals have received free invitations. Those who agree to register until March 10 will receive a free six-month Autosport+ subscription.

For 2021, the Motorsport Leaders Business Forum is being reorganized in a digital environment, allowing professionals to interact with virtual exhibitors. There will also be debates regarding the future of the sport as well as speeches and panel discussions during which professionals will be able to share knowledge about the motorsport world.

During the digital event, visitors can book appointments on each exhibitor's virtual stand and build trade relationships through the bespoke ASI Connect app. Presentations of products and services are planned for the online-only event, along with roundtables and keynotes on a variety of topics related to motorsports. ASI Connect will be used across 60 countries worldwide by high-level, engaged industry professionals.

"In future years, we expect the virtual ASI Connect to complement the physical Autosport International show. It is not a replacement, but an addition to the growing Autosport family," according to ASI Connect operations director Mandy Cox.

"ASI Connect highlights Motorsport Network's digital-first approach to create an event that combines our motorsport heritage with forward-thinking content."

"ASI Connect will have an even more international reach than the regular show as the online platform makes it easy for all corners of the world to connect, particularly in a challenging time for travel."

"Before launching ASI Connect, we conducted in-depth research into attitudes towards virtual events. 87% of virtual exhibitors regarded such events as successful in generating business opportunities."

During the two-day event, ASI Connect will be streamed by over 15,000 high-level, engaged industry colleagues and the virtual product marketplace will be available both pre and post-event.

Exhibitors gain exposure and promotion through Autosport International's:

LinkedIn

E-newsletters

Dedicated PR team, PitBox91

Website

Motorsport Network's owned media

All packages (entry, enhanced, and executive), starting from £1,500, include levels of marketing exposure and the event team is available to assist you in maximizing your virtual event experience.

Exhibitors can book their virtual stand at ASI Connect and discuss sponsorship opportunities with our sales team by contacting autosport.international@autosport.com, or through www.autosportinternational.com.

The timetable for the inaugural event can be accessed at the following link: www.autosportinternational.com/agenda