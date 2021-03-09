Hyundai inaugurated the E-GMP platform dedicated to electric vehicles a couple of weeks ago with the Ioniq 5 and now sister brand Kia is about to unveil the EV6 riding on the same underpinnings. The zero-emissions model is the firm's first EV to adopt the latest design language and adopts the new nomenclature that will be used by future dedicated electric cars, as small as the EV1 and as large as the EV9.

Ok, but what exactly is the EV6? Much like the Ioniq 5, it takes the shape of a crossover and a dedicated page on Kia UK's site mentions the design is derived from the 2019 Imagine concept. It looks nothing like other production models from the South Korean brand and has the typically short overhangs you'd expect from a dedicated EV.

Gallery: 2022 Kia EV6 teasers

4 Photos

A teaser video reveals the Kia EV6 has sequential LED lights at the front and rear that do a little "dance" every time you lock and unlock the vehicle in the same vein as some German cars. It's safe to assume the electric crossover looks completely different than the Ioniq 5 even though the hardware underneath the skin will be greatly shared between the two.

The Kia UK site we mentioned earlier spills the beans regarding some of the technical specifications. It will be able to cover more than 300 miles (483 kilometers), and while the testing cycle isn't mentioned, the company is likely referring to WLTP. It will only take 18 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 percent, which is the same thing we can say about the Ioniq 5. Should you be in a hurry, four minutes of charging equate to 62 miles (100 kilometers) of range.

Enthusiasts might find the Kia EV6 a bit on the boring side, but the electric crossover will be properly quick. 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) will take only three and a half seconds, which is quite interesting considering the quickest and most powerful Ioniq 5 of the bunch does the job in 5.2 seconds. EVs don't excel in terms of top speed and it should be the same story with the EV6, although it seems to be sportier than the Hyundai version, which is capped at 115 mph (185 km/h) regardless of configuration.

Kia is going to unveil the EV6 in the first quarter of 2021 and will have it on sale this summer. A fully electric Genesis GV60 using the same E-GMP platform is expected to debut before the end of the year as the fancier EV of the trio.