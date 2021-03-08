Automakers are starting to ship their first vehicles for the 2022 model year, and prospective buyers know that comparisons can get complicated in a hurry. Following the release of the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, we’re here to take a look at the pricing lineup and options.

The latest variant of the Korean automobile is available with 15 trim levels including everything from mainstream volume specs and eco-friendly hybrids, along with motorsport-inspired lukewarm performance setups. Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an offering to satiate your automotive needs.

Model Engine Transmission Drive MSRP* SE 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic Front-Wheel-Drive $24,950 SEL 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic Front-Wheel-Drive $26,500 SEL Conv 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic Front-Wheel-Drive $29,100 SEL Premium 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic Front-Wheel-Drive $30,800 Limited 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic Front-Wheel-Drive $34,700 SE 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $26,350 SEL 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $27,900 SEL Conv 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $30,500 SEL Premium 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $32,200 Limited 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $36,100

Along with the current lineup of internal-combustion examples, there are a number of eco-focused hybrid variants. Along with being easier on the environment, the combination of electric and piston power allows for up to 500 miles of range. Another party piece of these models is the standard HTRAC all-wheel-drive system with specialized modes to adapt to difficult conditions.

Model Engine Transmission Drive MSRP* Blue HEV turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $29,050 SEL Convenience HEV turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $31,650 Limited HEV turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $37,350

On the opposite end of the spectrum, 2022 brings an N Line version of the Tucson, which should appeal to enthusiasts. Sitting a step below the completely unbridled N models, these vehicles offer a more aggressive interior and exterior appearance along with motorsport-inspired details. Sure, it won’t transform your Hyundai into a WRC machine, but it still lights a fire under the standard product with electronically-controlled suspension and visual upgrades such as a new body kit, dual exhausts, and 19-inch wheels.

Model Engine Transmission Drive MSRP* N Line 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic Front-Wheel-Drive $30,600 N Line 2.5-liter four-cylinder Eight-Speed Automatic All-Wheel-Drive $32,000

Hyundai was also quick to plug its complimentary maintenance and warranty package. To offer some perspective, the maintenance category covers three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first) of regularly scheduled oil changes and tire rotations. Meanwhile, Hyundai's impressive warranty extends to 10 years or 100,000 miles for the powertrain, five years/60,000 miles for the broader vehicle overall, and a seven years for rust and corrosion.

With no shortage of choice when it comes to buying a new car, we hope this offers up more insight into the 2022 Hyundai Tucson lineup. While the number of trim options can be intimidating, it's hard to argue against the fact that it offers customers an opportunity to get precisely what they want.