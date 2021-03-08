If you buy an ostentatious supercar like the Lamborghini Sian, it's only natural to give it a vibrant color scheme to match the flamboyant machine. For example, Lamborghini Broward just took delivery of this wildly colored example as part of a collaborative effort with Lamborghini São Paulo.

The car starts by looking pretty conservative at the front where this Sian is white, but the neon green splitter and purple-tinted carbon fiber are signs of what is to come. The doors have a purple gradient that transitions from white to the eggplant color at the back.

Gallery: Lamborghini Sian In Purple, Green, And White

17 Photos

At the rear fenders, there's more of a mix of the deep purple color and tinted carbon. The brake calipers pick up the green color to continue the motif along the side of the supercar. The tail features even more of the color, but the underside of the wing and edge of the diffuser are neon green.

Inside, the video shows that the Sian is mostly black. However, there are neon green highlights along some of the edges to break up the dark cabin.

The Sian uses a 6.5-liter V12 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system resulting in a total output of 819 horsepower 819 hp (602 kW), making this the most powerful road-going Lambo product ever. A seven-speed gearbox sens the power to an all-wheel-drive system with a mechanical self-locking differential at the rear.

Lamborghini's figures say the Sian coupe gets to 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 217 mph (350 kph). If you're looking to go 19-37 mph (30-60 kph), that takes a mere 0.2 seconds. The 43-74 mph (70-120 kph) acceleration time is a similarly impressive 1.2 seconds.

Lamborghini is building just 63 Sian coupes and 19 roadsters. The hardtop retails for around $3.6 million.