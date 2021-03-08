Singer Vehicle Design is taking its All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS) back to the drawing board after Porsche protested its design. A new CarScoops report has discovered that Porsche wasn’t pleased with Singer using the large “Porsche” lettering on the car. The publication earlier discovered that Singer had removed all traces of the car from its website and Facebook page.

Porsche told the publication that it’s “glad to have a growing community” of enthusiasts; however, the company also noted that it has a “responsibility” to its customers to guarantee its products are “clearly and easily identified.” According to the report, it’s unclear if the design dispute is calling into question the molded Porsche side sills, the Porsche lettering graphics, or both. Singer has yet to respond to CarScoop’s enquiries for comment and clarification.

Gallery: Singer All-Terrain Competition Study Porsche 911 Safari

The Singer ACS was a commissioned car for a customer who intended to race the high-riding machine. The extra ground clearance was just one of the Singer design touches made to the car, which also installed one of the car’s most interesting features – a unique front bumper with forward-extended mudguards. They’re designed to help keep water from splashing onto the hood. Chunky BF Goodrich tires, wrapped around 16-inch forged wheels, fit perfectly under the arched wheel wells. It sports an air-cooled, twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six engine making about 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts).

The thick gray side sills with the molded “Porsche” lettering look stunning against the otherwise all-white car, and we’re sad to see them go. The Porsche graphic at the rear is also a nice touch, sitting above the Singer script and the gorgeously designed dual exhaust tips. Singer has used Porsche lettering on other creations, so it’s uncertain whether Porsche will scrutinize Singer more going forward. According to CarScoops, Singer will fix the branding issue and then take new photographs of the car. We can’t wait to see the changes.