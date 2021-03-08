Most petrolheads understand that drag racing is one of the most underappreciated motorsports in existence. Love it or hate it, there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to straight-line competition. As such, a recent video from FloRacing showcases a series of unfortunate events involving an airborne Camaro.

Before we get started, we’d be remiss not to mention the Mustang in the opposing lane, which maintained control throughout the run – while obviously compromised by the events on display. Regardless, let’s take a look at what catalyzed this unbelievable display of automotive aeronautics.

Starting out, it’s no surprise that both of these cars have enough grip and power to essentially wheelie the entire drag strip if they so desired. Regardless, the Camaro experiences front-axle lift on launch, but the wheels come back down to earth and everything looks normal. However, rather than a controlled descent, the front-end bounces back up into the air leading to the airborne antics.

Shortly after all four wheels leave the ground, the driver expertly throws the parachute. Thankfully, along with slowing the car down, the chute also brings the vehicle back to the earth without doing a complete flip. We’d venture to guess that both drivers in the video needed to pit for a good long break after this scary experience.

Along with possibly needing a new set of Nomex undies, the end result of the run would have to be thrown out anyway as the Camaro crossed into the other lane. Regardless, this has to be one of the greatest saves we’ve seen in a long time. If these guys keep this up, the NHRA might need to require both racing and pilot licenses to be able to compete.