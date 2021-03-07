It’s no surprise that precision engineering is the focal point of every Bugatti vehicle to roll off the factory floor. With a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine capable of producing well over 1,000 horsepower (745.7 kilowatts), you’d be bananas not to take care of it – along with the rest of the car obviously. That’s why the French automaker is rolling out Bugatti Passeport Tranquillité, an initiative designed to keep your vehicle running at full steam after the end of its standard warranty period.

Offering high-quality assistance, the program can be split over two or four years to best suit the owner’s needs. Regardless, both options include one comprehensive service per year performed by officially trained Bugatti technicians. Along with the mechanical side of things, the package also includes roadside recovery service and a Bugatti-branded car care kit.

Gallery: Bugatti Passeport Tranquillité

7 Photos

Say what you want, but the brand recognizes that vehicles like the Veyron might be part of a collection, and not be driven all that much. As such, each service plan is tailored for both active and collective driving styles. Semantics aside, the goal is to ensure optimal performance and longevity when you hop behind the wheel.

“This exclusive new program provides our customers with a complete sense of ‘peace of mind’ when it comes to the care and maintenance of their prized Bugatti Veyron or Chiron,” said Trevor Hodgson-Phillips, Global Business Manager at Bugatti Automobiles. “We are designing this plan with our customers at the forefront.”

If the existing package wasn’t already impressive enough, there are plans to implement an improved roadside assistance program. In the unfortunate event of a mechanical failure, customers will be able to arrange for their vehicle to be transported to an authorized service partner in just one call.

Bugatti has realized that hypercar ownership shouldn’t be difficult. As such, it’s refreshing to see such a big brand committed to providing an excellent ownership experience to its customers.