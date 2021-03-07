Ford is ready to unleash one of the Mustang Mach-E’s most important features. It’s no secret the all-electric Mustang Mach-E is a big step towards the future of mobility for Ford and soon select owners will start testing our Ford’s new over-the-air software update process. Now, you can have the latest software available for your Ford without the need to purchase a new vehicle.

The Mustang Mach-E has quickly proven that Ford is capable of producing a very capable and appealing electric vehicle. During our testing we found the Mach-E to be a compelling rival to Tesla while offering customers a well-established brand like Ford with dealerships in every town across America.

When Ford built the Mach-E one of the most exciting features wasn’t its impressive acceleration times or range but rather the ability to receive over-the-air software updates. Tesla pioneered this concept and has used it to keep its vehicles up to date with its latest software. Now legacy automakers like Ford include this feature on their EV’s and we’re about to get our first taste of its implementation.

According to Ford Authority select Mustang Mach-E owners were invited to a beta program to test our Ford’s first over the air update of a consumer product. This strategy will allow Ford to work out any bugs before rolling out an update to all Mach-E owners in the future.

Over the air, updates have exciting implications for Ford customers who will now have access to the latest software without the need to visit a dealership or purchase a new vehicle. Over-the-air updates will also be a big help in the future if they can prevent vehicle recalls or correct software faults.