It’s no surprise that few things go better together than the Toyota Mirai and James May. While peanut butter and jelly may come close, the Mirai gives May everything he desires from the road driving experience. Therefore, it might take you by surprise that he’s selling his. So why?

Firstly, a critical issue for Mirai owners based in the U.K. is the limited number of filling stations – of which there are currently only 11. For those that aren’t well versed with the Japanese automobile, it uses a hydrogen fuel cell located under the hood. Energy then flows from the central power-unit to a floor-mounted 1.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that drives an electric motor attached to the rear wheels.

Much to our surprise, the main reason Captain Slow is selling his Mirai is because it isn’t exciting enough for him – yes that’s right, it doesn’t give him the fizz. With only 152 horsepower (113.3 kilowatts) on tap, May described the driving experience as agreeable. Despite his objections to the vehicle, the Japanese automaker will be pleased to know that he compared the driving experience to that of the Bentley Continental GT.

We’d be remiss not to mention that contrary to his nickname, the move to a more exciting car does make some sense. In his tenure as an automotive pundit, May has owned many exciting vehicles such as the Ferrari 458 Speciale and the Ferrari 308 GTB – although he has since sold the classic Italian vehicle. Therefore, the candidate to replace the Mirai remains a mystery.

All we know right now is that there will be a future DriveTribe video showcasing the process of him getting the keys to his new hot rod. On that note, feel free to let us know in the comments below which vehicle you think will replace Mr. May’s prized Toyota Mirai.