Honda is up in arms to sell more cars towards the end of its fiscal year this month. According to dealer incentive bulletins gathered by CarsDirect, the Japanese automaker is offering up to $1,250 customer cash incentive on select 2021 model year Honda SUVs. Of note, this is the first time that the automaker is offering such type of customer discounts, according to the website.

But like all good things, there's a catch. The $1,250 cash rebate is for the Honda Passport, while the 2021 Honda HR-V is available with a $1,000 cash discount. Note, however, that this isn't for the new global-spec Honda HR-V that was revealed before, which you can see in the gallery below.

Gallery: 2022 Honda HR-V global version

26 Photos

While the customer cash discount sounds attractive, CarsDirect also discovered that you might be saving more if you'll opt to finance the vehicles via promotional rates, which is at zero percent APR for the HR-V and 0.9 percent for the Passport for 60 months. Take note that choosing to get the rebate will disqualify you from choosing the low APR offerings by the company.

When computed, a $23,000 HR-V would cost $383 per month for a five-year loan before taxes and fees. Via the rebate route, the same car would cost $405 per month at the same period with a 4 percent APR.

The mentioned offer could be a sign of better deals to come, especially that the US-spec next-generation HR-V is about to be revealed that's most likely for the 2022 model year. If you aren't particular about the model change in the near future, then by all means.

Then again, you have until May 3, 2021 as CarsDirect reports that these current Honda offerings will only end by then.