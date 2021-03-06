With the 2021 F1 season starting up this month, the scale model masters at Amalgam have unveiled a very special 1:8 scale Ferrari SF1000. Aside from being a very dismal car last year, the replica comes sporting the one-off livery from the 2020 Gran Premio Della Toscana at Mugello Circuit – ultimately the 1,000th race for the Scuderia.

For those who aren’t well versed in Formula 1 folklore, the car comes wearing burgundy paintwork instead of the landmark Rosso Corsa red. This is for a very good reason, as the unique color honors the 125 S – the first car to win an F1 event for the Italian racing giant. After the first victory in 1950, it only took another season for Alberto Ascari to win the world championship.

Gallery: Amalgam 1:8 Scale Ferrari SF1000

6 Photos

“It is an honor and pleasure for everyone at Amalgam to be replicating such an iconic car, for Ferrari,” said Sandy Copeman, Amalgam’s brand director. “Ferrari shares our passion and commitment to excellence and attention to every minute detail.”

At a list price of $9,096 (€7,633 at current exchange rates), this isn’t your average scale model that’s available at a local hardware store. Along with being handcrafted and finished in Amalgam’s workshop, Scuderia Ferrari themselves played a part in validating the paint finish and even the CAD design of the car. If you still need convincing, a series of engineers from the Italian F1 outfit have been tasked to ensure exact continuity between the model and the real race car.

Aside from being the 1,000th contest for the Scuderia, we’d be remiss not to mention that it was a race – and season – to forget. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished the Grand Prix in 8th and 10th place with Lewis Hamilton taking the win. Semantics aside, the results take nothing away from one of the most iconic teams in Formula 1 with over 10 world championships to its name.