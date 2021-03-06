In today’s video from Automann-TV, we see exactly when the BMW M5 is the perfect car for the Autobahn in Germany. The BMW M5 offers performance that can shame modern supercars while giving up to four passengers a luxurious driving experience. It’s this unique combination of features that makes the BMW M5 one of the best cars money can buy.

When discussing modern BMW there seem to be two topics that dominate the current conversation. First, we have the BMW 3-series and 4-series new giant kidney grilles, or you can talk about how impressive the BMW M5 is. This article is thankfully about the latter.

The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces a staggering 617 horsepower (460 Kilowatts) and 553 lb-ft (750-newton meters) of torque. This monstrous engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to the payment via an all-wheel-drive system. This all-wheel-drive system helps with the M5’s impressive launches but can be switched to a rear-drive mode so owners and still drift.

Thanks to this impressive drivetrain the BMW M5 is capable of a 0 to 100kmph (63mph) time of only 3.1 seconds. From there the BMW M5 Competition clips off a 0 to 200kmph (124mph) run in 9.9 seconds. During a highway acceleration test from 100kmph to 200kmph, the M5 needed only 6.8 seconds. Numbers aside the ease at which the M5 blasts down the autobahn is shocking as it makes all other vehicles look like they’re standing still.

This performance becomes even more impressive when you remember the BMW M5 offers heated and cooled seats that can massage you, a large trunk, and leather coating virtually every interior surface. The BMW M5 is a master class in constructing a vehicle that has a dual personality that is useable every day.