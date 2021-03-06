The 2022 Kia Stinger hasn't even landed the U.S. shores at this point, but CarsDirect has already caught wind of important discounts and deals, taken from dealer incentive bulletins that are available on a national scale.

According to the website, the incoming Stinger (which we yet to have images for) will arrive with a hefty $3,800 discount, but that's limited to leasing the top-spec GT2 trim for two years. This could effectively offset the expected $3,000 increase in pricing expected on the 2022 model year of the grand tourer, but there are many things to consider.

As mentioned, the $3,800 discount is only available for leasing the GT2 for 24 months. However, the more conventional 36-month lease only gets a $600 price cut on the GT1 and $1,800 on the GT2.

Financing the 2022 Stinger, on the other hand, could also present a good deal – 0.9 percent for 60 months, 1.9 percent for 66 months, and 2.9 percent for 72 months. If you want to max it out, Kia will allow you to finance your Stinger for 84 months, but with 3.9 percent APR.

These rates can also come with a $1,000 cash incentive from Kia if you're coming from a competing brand, with the automaker having a list of 2013-and-newer models both from mainstream and luxury marques.

The aforementioned offers might already look attractive for some, but CarsDirect would like to remind buyers that Kia has historically given hefty discounts for the Stinger that could present a better value.

Meanwhile, CarsDirect also reported that the incentive bulletin obtained doesn't contain information about the base four-cylinder model, so there's yet to know about the most affordable Stinger in the lineup. Rumors have been around saying that the base GT-Line model will get a bigger 2.5-liter engine that makes around 300 horsepower, but that has yet to be confirmed by the automaker.