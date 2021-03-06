We have seen a healthy share of celebrity and movie cars, and apart from the Fast and Furious franchise, the never-ending James Bond film franchise is probably at the top of the list of movies with the most number of cars associated with.

But beyond the Aston Martins and the Land Rovers, Agent 007 actually drove an unlikely vehicle in four of the countless movies under the franchise – the really cute and adorable Mini Moke, which first appeared in You Only Live Twice (1967).

Moke America wants to relive the appearance of the tiny Moke in its latest offering, the limited edition 007 Moke. This electric recreation of the celebrity Moke was patterned after the white and blue-themed model that Roger Moore drove in Live And Let Die (1973). You can see a screengrab in the image above, or you may want to watch the clip on this link.

The 007 Moke is also named San Monique, which was taken from the fictional Caribbean island in the movie. With that, the vehicle also comes with a San Monique artwork at the rear as a cover for the spare wheel.

Apart from the electric powertrain, the 007 Moke also comes with modern niceties like a reverse camera and Bluetooth radio, blending nicely into the period-correct cabin features like the wood steering wheel and gear shifter.

The 007 Moke is available to purchase in North America, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Middle East, with a sticker price of $26,975 (excludes delivery). If you want one, you may need to order now via the source link below as each limited example needs three months to produce.

The Moke appear in four James Bond movies: You Only Live Twice (1967), Live And Let Die (1973), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), and Moonraker (1979).