We've seen quite a lot of comparisons between the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the Chevy Corvette C8 before. Whether at the track or on a straight-line race, these two have a favorite among cross-shoppers who want an all-American performance within the same price range.

This Shelby GT500 versus Corvette Convertible video is no different – except that the Grabber Lime 'Stang is owned by the popular YouTuber Tim Burton, also known as Shmee, while the Vette is in the hands of the Texas tuner, Hennessey.

Shmee's GT500 is quite new, with the YouTuber posting about it just last month. He took delivery of the gnarly muscle car through the assistance of Auto Tempest, which helped him in finding the exact configuration of GT500 amid the pandemic. It comes with the coveted Carbon Fiber Track Package option, so it has the naked carbon fiber wheels, huge wing, splitter wickers, and rear seat delete.

Information about the Corvette Convertible, on the other hand, is a bit scarce, but we're guessing that Hennessey's benchmarking the sports car before tuning it further, as they always do.

With several occasions showing us a comparison between the two sports cars, you probably know which one won the race. The Shelby is of course more powerful than the Corvette, but traction plays a huge role in affecting the results of the drag race. Midway, however, you can expect the supercharged V8 to blow the C8 out of the water, and that exactly what happened in two of the three races above.

You can watch the whole thing at the top of this page, with the drag race starting around the six-minute mark. We time-stamped the embedded video, though, but you can watch the whole thing for Shmee's in-depth look at both cars.