Ford is issuing a recall of one of its newest and most significant products, the Mustang Mach-E. During routine quality checks, engineers noticed that a small subframe bolt may have been incorrectly torqued by the supplier, so the company will issue a recall that affects fewer than 75 customers who’ve already taken delivery of their new electric SUV.

The Blue Oval will also inspect 1,258 unsold Mach-Es in the US and 90 in Canada for the defect and tighten the subframe bolts, if necessary, before they’re delivered to customers. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the recall, possibly because the company noticed the problem early in the Mach-E’s life cycle. Affected customers will start receiving recall notices the week of March 22.

Early production issues aren’t uncommon, and companies like Ford have teams that evaluate and validate vehicles even after customer deliveries begin to identify any issues before customers experience them. It sounds as though that’s what happened here. It’s not the first time Ford has had to recall a vehicle so soon in its lifecycle; the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs were dogged with some quality issues through their first model year, though many of those problems were solved in time for 2021.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is arguably the most dramatically different vehicle in the company's history, and we’ve enjoyed it every time we’ve seen or driven it. As a lightning rod for criticism, the Mach-E needs to be nearly perfect to pave the way for future zero-emissions Fords. Luckily, it seems as though the company is committed to nipping any issues in the bud before they blossom into consumer pain points.

