The McLaren 765LT comes with 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) out of the box, will hit 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds, and tops out at 205 miles per hour (330 kilometers per hour). And the quickest one we've seen runs the quarter-mile in 9.37 seconds, totally stock. So does this car really need to be any faster? Probably not, but Hennessey decided to release a kit that bumps the 765LT's output to a whopping 1,000 HP (745 kW).

Yesterday, the Texas tuner officially announced its insane new tune for the 765LT that increases the output to the aforementioned 1,000 horses. Now this already absurdly fast vehicle to will hit 60 in just 2.1 seconds and a top speed – we can only assume – of somewhere in the north of 215 mph (346 kmh).

"The new 765LT is underrated from the factory," John Hennessey notes. "We tested it on our in-house dyno and it delivered about 765 HP – at the rear wheels. This means it's producing closer to 865 bhp in bone stock form. Upgrading the 765LT to 1,000 HP will drop the 0-60 mph time to just 2.1 seconds, which is just nuts.”

The Hennessey tune comes with a list of performance upgrades like high-flow air filters, a stainless steel downpipe for even more noise, a factory ECU recalibration, and more. Plus, the 765LT does get some subtle exterior and interior visual cues so that onlookers know it isn't stock; there's a Hennessey emblem on the exterior, as well as HPE1000 badges, and a serial numbered dash plaque in the cabin.

The cost for all this extra speed? Hennessey asks $24,950 for the kit and installation. That figure is on top of the price of a new McLaren 765LT, which costs $358,000 from the factory. But it sounds worth it if you want to have the fastest 765 on the block.